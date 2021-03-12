Euthal Grimes, 77, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born May 3, 1943 to the late Fred Gahagan and the late Essie Mae Ivy Gahagan in Belmont. She was a member of Fulton Church of God of Prophecy. Euthal enjoyed playing board games, sewing, playing the piano, reading the Bible, listening to Gospel Music and spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday March 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Jackson, and Bro. Billy West officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Church of God Prophecy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 14. 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Jerry Grimes of Tupelo, daughter; Cynthia Scott of Tupelo, son; Darrel (Keshia) Grimes of Mooreville, grandchildren; Christopher Scott of Tupelo, Sean Scott of Tupelo, and Lucas Grimes of Mooreville, 3 brothers; Maxwell (Pat) Gahagan of Fulton, Charles (Rosemary) Gahagan of Red Bay, AL, and Billy (Peggy) Gahagan of Fulton, and a sister; Jane (Tim) Farris of Huntsville, AL. She was preceded n death by her parents, Fred and Essie Mae Gahagan. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
