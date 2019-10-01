Mildred Louise Wilson Grimes, 90, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at The Meadows after an extended illness. She was born January 11, 1929, to E.C. and Ida Grant Wilson. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church. She loved working with her flowers, and going and helping people, as long as she was able. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Don Baggett and Bro. Doug Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Survivors include her grandsons, Geoff and Mike Grimes; one sister, Phyllis Pitts of Fulton; three sisters -in-law, Mildred Wilson of Fulton, and Bernice Wilson and Louise Wilson, both of Tremont. She was preceded in death by one son, Lionel Grimes; four brothers, Bill, J.D., H.C. "Pete", and James Wilson; three sisters, Mae Evelyn Sheffield, Opal Morris, and Ruth Jones; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Bill Gary, Tony Wilson, Stevie Jones, Gerald Morris, and J.D. Hale. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time Wednesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
88°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Warm. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable..
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Warm. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 1, 2019 @ 6:36 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.