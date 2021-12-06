Eldon Dwayne Grimes Sr., "Big Boy", passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Divericare in Amory at the age of 78. Eldon was born August 22, 1943 in Mississippi County, Arkansas, the son of Rogie and Ruple Hood Grimes. He worked for many years as a truck driver which earned him the nickname, "Big Boy." He later became a professional painter for home and commercial construction. Eldon never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation at the drop of a hat. His tough exterior covered a soft heart that was kind, loving and generous. Family meant everything to Eldon and he was not only a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle but a best friend to each of them. Eldon leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Wanda Grimes of Mooreville; his sons, Dwayne Grimes of Memphis, Danny Grimes (Dottie) of Amory, Darren Grimes of Byhalia, Greg Millay (Lisa) of Clio, Michigan, Jeff Millay (Abby) of Gaylord, Michigan, and Shane Millay of Wolverine, Michigan; a special niece who he adored and helped raise, Donna Cheree Griffin; a sister, Pauline Rayburn (Ray) of Mooreville; a brother, Jerry Grimes of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Jim Jackson, Bro. Wayne Thorne, and Bro. Billy West officiating. His son, Dwayne will offer reflections on behalf of the family. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ralph Montgomery, Darrel Grimes, Darren Grimes, Dwayne Grimes, Danny Grimes and D.J. Grimes. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Tate Grimes, Rufus Sutton, Trip Grimes, Eli Grimes and Kieran parker; nephews, Haiden McMillen and Stephen Rayburn; Lynn Rogers and Vincent Benson. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
