Mablean Ann (King) Grigsby was born on February 22, 1946, in Tupelo, Mississippi and transitioned to heaven on Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was the daughter of Rev. Caldwell King and Anne Mae (Crayton) King. At a very early age, Mablean professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served as a member for nearly fifty (50) years. As a member of Hopewell, she served in numerous ministerial capacities. Later in life, she became a member at Inspirational Community Baptist Church. Mablean was united in marriage to Otha Charles Grigsby on May 24, 1966. To this union, two sons were born: Keithon Charles Grigsby (Patrizia) and Kenneth Jermaine Grigsby (Kathleen). Her husband, Otha, preceded her in death in August 1995. For the last 26 years, she had been entrusted with one of the titles she cherished most - being a proud grandmother. She was relentlessly and lovingly supportive of her two grandchildren: Jewlyus Charles Grigsby and Taylor Justice Grigsby. Mablean graduated from Belden High School in 1962 where she was named valedictorian of her graduating class. Following high school she received a Bachelor's Degree from Alcorn State University and advanced degrees from The Mississippi University for Women and the University of Mississippi. She was a distinguished classroom instructor and counselor in Lee County School District and Tupelo Public School District. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Mablean is survived by her brother, Melvin Caldwell King, Jr. (Deborah) of Pittsburgh, CA, sister Dorothy Leasy (Joseph) of Belden, MS, and brother Rev. Marlin Bennett King, Sr. of Jackson, Mississippi and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Service Celebrating her Life will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Inspirational Community Baptist Church, 405 Clayton Avenue , Tupelo, MS. Public viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pilar of Strength in Time of Need."
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.