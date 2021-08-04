Billy Grisham

Billy Ray Grisham, 85, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He was born November 18, 1935, in Union County to Edgar and Viola Williams Grisham. He was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany. He was retired from Beazer Construction Company. Service will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 6, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. Burial will be in New Albany City Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by 1 daughter: Kim Alise Sullivan (Richard) of Blue Mountain; 1 son: James Mark Grisham (Lisa) of Phoenix, AZ.; 1 sister: Sue Botbyl of New Albany; 9 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Janis Carr Grisham; one sister Lucy Smith; three brothers: Carlton Grisham, Leon Grisham, and Lamar Grisham. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Friday, August 6, at First Baptist Church. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

