Troy Lamar Grisham, 71, resident of Dumas, was called home to Heaven on Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020 in the comfort of his home following an extended illness. Graveside Services honoring the Christian life of Bro. Lamar will be at 2 PM Friday, April 17 in Tippah Memorial Gardens with Bro. Randy Hurt and Bro. Clay Stegall officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Lamar was born April 26, 1948 in Pontotoc, MS , the oldest child and only son of Mary Ruth Hardin Grisham of Tupelo and the late Troy Grisham. He was a 1966 graduate of Shannon High School and was married July 1, 1966 to his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 53 years, Ruth E. Curry Grisham who survives. A valued employee with the United Parcel Service for 25 years before retiring, Bro. Lamar was a member of Dumas Baptist Church. He also served as a Baptist Minister for over 26 years in area churches that included, Fellowship Baptist, Shady Grove Baptist, Whittentown Baptist, North Ripley Baptist and Pleasant Hill Baptist. Buying, selling and admiring cars and trucks were a favorite pasttime. His greatest pride and joy was his family and loved every opportunity being "Paw-paw" to his grandchildren and great grandsons. Bro. Lamar gave to the world what he had been taught, to respect others, life and country and he carried it forward in everything he did. "His Lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your Lord" -Matthew 25:21 Memories will also be shared by two sons, Brian Grisham (Jeannie) and Barry Grisham (Becky), both of Ripley, two sisters, Linda Rattine (Fred) of Tupelo and Evelyn Wages (Robert) of Pontotoc, four grandchildren, Keith Grisham (Elizabeth ), Chase Grisham (Cheyenne), Laura and Hannah Grisham, two great grandsons, Oliver and Greyson Grisham and his loyal and constant companion, "Peanut". In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Grisham. The family request that memorials be directed to The Gideon's , PO Box 4, Ripley, MS 38663 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Grisham family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
