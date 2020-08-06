Charlene Grisham moved to her heavenly home from the Baldwyn Nursing Facility on August 3, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1928 to Hasten and Alice Nichols Farrar. She married Douglas Grisham on October 26, 1945. They had two children, Frankie and Linda, and built a home on the family farm in Pratts. Except for a few years in Wisconsin and Pascagoula, Charlene lived in that house until she moved to the nursing home in 2017. Living at the crossroads, she loved Pratts and the community loved her. Sitting on her front porch or working in her yard was a familiar sight. Her faith in God was total and she always had her Bible near. She was a faithful member of East Mount Zion Baptist Church. Growing up on a farm, Charlene always said she knew what hard work was. She had various jobs at Lucky Star and Bluebell and also worked at the Pratts Center for the Elderly. After her husband passed away in 1981, she entered a new career as a traveling aide for NMMC until she retired. She never met a stranger that she didn't immediately engage in conversation. She loved to tell stories and had a wonderful laugh. Until she had her first stroke, she had the very best memory and could relate family history with great accuracy. Reading was her pastime and she had just finished a new book the day before she became ill. Getting her paper every morning and a cup of coffee was her ritual that she still continued in the nursing home. She had a natural curiosity about all kinds of things and loved to quiz people about their thoughts on the subject. She delighted in all her family and they knew that Mama Ene was always there for them. To carry on her legacy, she leaves her daughter, Linda Crawford (Ronnie), her grandson, Brian Grisham, her granddaughters, Alice Adair (Kevin) and Kristen Horne (Michael), her great-grandchildren, Cooper Adair, Savannah Adair, Bailey Horne, Brody Horne, Asher Horne and Stella Horne, a sister Jo Gardner, and a brother Kenneth Farrar. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son, Frankie, and her grandchildren, Melissa Grisham Jolley and Alan Crawford. She leaves also many nieces, nephews and cousins that made up that earthly family that she always enjoyed and treasured. Due to Covid concerns, the services will be for family only and no visitation will be held. Funeral services will be officiated by Bro. Carey Crawford at Waters Funeral Home on August 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Pratts Cemetery. The services will be livestreamed on Facebook. Search for Charlene Grisham Celebration of Life and join the event there. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Pratts Community Center, LLC, P. O. Box 144, Baldwyn, MS 38824. You may leave condolences at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
