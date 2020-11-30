Dorothy Grisham, 85, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at NMMC-Extended Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on 2PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery-Union County.

