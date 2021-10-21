Ella Jordan Grisham, 93, died Saturday, October 16, at Medical City Plano Hospital in Plano, TX. She was born April 19, 1928, in Union County to Walter Perry Jordan and Lou Essie Dodds Jordan. She was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was a retired seamstress. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bobby Butler and Bro. Tommy Peters officiating. Burial will be in Old Oak Grove cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 1 daughter: Diane Leggett (Scott) of Plano, TX.; and 1 great-grandchild: Hadden Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: James Hamric Grisham; 1 grandchild: Jamie Leggett; and several sisters and brothers. Pallbearers will be Bruce Peters, Mark Jordan, Corey Yager, Jimmy Roberson, and Lee Jordan. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.