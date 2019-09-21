George (Bobby) Robert Grisham died on September 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, of complications of Waldenstroms Syndrome. He was born November 30, 1930, to George Bunyan Grisham and Margret Irene (Maggie) Oakley Grisham in Wheeler, Prentiss County, Mississippi. He had one brother, Herbert, who preceded him in death in 1989. On May 28, 1955, he married Garnette Swinney, a registered dietician, who preceded him in death in 2011. Survived by two daughters, Deborah Kay O'Neal (Dan) and Jennifer Lynn Cichowski (Edward-deceased), five grandchildren: Carrie O'Neal Hernandez, Clint O'Neal, Carl O'Neal, Jessica Cichowski Carpenter, and Benjamin J. Cichowski. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren: Jesse, Jason, Jackson, Isla, Connor, and Edward, each of whom was a source of great pride to him. Extended surviving family includes his nieces and nephews: Carol, Jeanne, Bob, and Dave (children of Herbert). George attended Mississippi State University and also attended Illinois State University and Illinois Institute of Technology. He taught mathematics at Streator (Illinois) Township High School for 12 years, Illinois Central College for 18 years, and Bradley University for 5 years. Active in several professional mathematics organizations, he served as president of both the ICTM and the IMACC. He retired in 1972 as Commander, USNR, after 20 years of active and reserve service. Since 2011, he lived at Franklin Park Sonterra senior living in San Antonio where he enjoyed the fellowship of other residents and an admiration for the Franklin Park Staff. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221
