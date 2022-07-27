Jackie Lynell Meador-Grisham, 88, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2022. "Nell", daughter of E.L. and Lovie Rasberry of Mississippi is predeceased by her four older brothers and sisters, Lowry Rasberry, James Rasberry, Marjorie Swindol, and Martha Laster; as well as her husband of 10 years, William "Bill" Grisham. She is also predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Claude Whitten "CW" Meador, and her first husband A.M. "Butch" Parish. Nell is survived by her son Greg Parish (Lisa); grandson Dylan Parish and great-grandsons Ezra & Jude Parish. She adored her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is also survived by her dear sisters-in-law, Jean Sims and Ruth Rasberry; and beloved nieces and nephews. Born in Pontotoc, Mississippi, she received Christ at an early age and used her gifts by playing church piano (a talent she nurtured throughout her life) and later attending Business College in Memphis, TN. Nell met and married CW Meador in Memphis, but they enjoyed Hot Springs so much that soon it became their home. A life-long collector and antiques lover, Nell opened Central Avenue Antiques, fulfilling a long-time dream of owing her own shop. She ran the store for ten years, making many friends from all over. Nell was a charter member of Hot Springs Baptist Church, where she attended (previously at Second Baptist Church) for more than 50 years. Her faithful church family continued to be a blessing to her even after it was difficult for her to attend. She loved to entertain and was a true hostess to all. Nell's friends and family treasured her bubbly humor and many stories from travels around the world, or from her growing-up years in rural Mississippi. Nell had a special way of sharing beauty and goodness in life through a lovely object, a story, a piece of music, or a sweet note. An enduring friend, she loved to give of herself by keeping up with family and classmates; also by volunteering at the Caring Place or in one of the many ministries of her church. She will be deeply missed. Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday at Gross Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of her life will be held 10:00 am Monday, at the funeral home, with Bro. Mike Smith officiating. Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday at Zion Presbyterian Church, Tupelo, Mississippi. Guests may register at www.grossfuneralhome.com
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.