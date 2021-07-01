Janis Grisham

Janis Stroud Grisham, age 84, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 of natural causes at her home. Janis was born on April 26, 1937 in New Albany to James and Odelle Carr Stroud. She married her husband, Billy Ray Grisham, on June 30, 1955. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany. She is survived by her husband; a daughter, Kim Sullivan (Richard); a son, Mark Grisham (Lisa); a sister, Kristina Walton (Phil); nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church of New Albany with Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. Burial will be at New Albany City Cemetery. A visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00p.m. until service time at the church. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

