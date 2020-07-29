BELLS, TN -- Jessie Blake Grisham, 34, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home in Bells, TN. Services will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

