Mary Ruth Hardin Grisham, 89, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Traceway: Cedars Health Center in Tupelo. She was born on October 25,1930 in Etta, MS to the late Harvey and Ellie Roby Hardin. Mrs. Mary Ruth was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Myrtle, MS and later in life attended Open Door in Fulton, MS. She loved Jesus and was a prayer warrior for her family and anyone with needs. She led a simple life by enjoying the preaching and reading of God's word each day. She loved spending time with one of her care-givers, Peggy Welch, who became like family. She loved all her children and grandchildren dearly. She was retired from the furniture industry. Graveside service will be Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ingomar Cemetery in Union County with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the funeral arrangements. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Rattine (Fred), Evelyn Wages (Robert); one daughter in law, Ruthie Grisham; three grandchildren, Brian Grisham (Jeannie), Barry Grisham (Becky), Blake Wages; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Troy Grisham; one son, Lamar Grisham; one daughter, Hilda Grisham; three sisters; one brother. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until service time at 2:00 pm at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Gideon's International at P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
