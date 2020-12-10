Rhenee Grisham, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born November 10, 1956 to W.C. and Stella Bramlett Long. Rhenee was a 1974 graduate of Pontotoc High School. She worked at Ashley Furniture for over 20 years before her health failed. Rhenee was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching and spending time with her pets, Lulu, Squirt and Pinky. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, with Rev. Marty Browning officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Grisham; a daughter, Kimberly Grisham (Austin Burton); two sons, Chris Grisham (Meredith) and Charlie Grisham; one brother, Bennie Long; two brothers-in-law, James Grisham (Shelia) and Ricky Grisham (Kay); two grandchildren, Olivia Burton and Jareth Grisham; nieces and nephews, Jay Grisham (Beth), Kalista Stanford (Clint), Christian Long, Brooke Grisham, Ashlee Layton (Theo) and Karlee Grisham and five great nieces and nephews, Caleb Grisham, Presley Stanford, Cas Stanford, Walker Brooks, Malachi Layton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law, Jean Grisham, father-in-law, Bill Grisham; a sister-in-law, Sharon Jean Grisham and twin great-nephews, Peyton Alexander and Lexton Elijah Stanford. Pallbearers will be Clint Stanford, Chris Grisham, Caleb Grisham, Ricky Grisham, Jay Grisham and Austin Burton. A walk through visitation will be on Friday from 12 to 2 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
