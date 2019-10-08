RIPLEY, MS -- Thomas G. Grisham, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 08, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Thursday October 10, 2019 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Ripley, MS . Visitation will be on Wednesday October 9, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Ripley, MS.

