Nell Catherine Grissom, 75, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Country Wood Plantation Assisted Living in Mantachie. She was born January 23, 1945, to Cayce Jones and Millie Robison McCarty. She was a graduate of Sherman High School, where she was Miss Sherman. She was a secretary for many years, then was a sewing machine operator at several factories. She was a member of the Shiloh Southern Baptist. She enjoyed fishing. Private services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie with Bro. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, James T. "Tim" Grissom; two sons, Benjamin Craig Grissom (Stacy) of Dorsey, and Timothy Lance Grissom of New Site; one brother, Bobby McCarty (Patsy) of Sherman, MS; one sister, Shirley Hunter (Lamar) of Sherman; seven grandchildren, Chasity Grissom, Haylie Huguely, Skylar Grissom, Brittany Pullen, Amber McCullough, Zoe Grissom, and Sophie Grissom. She was preceded in death by one son, Brian Grissom; and her parents. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
