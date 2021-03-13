Elizabeth Virginia Mask Grissom, 92, resident of Dumas and lifelong resident of Tippah and Prentiss Counties, departed this life Thursday evening, March 11, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Grissom will be at 11 AM Monday, March 15 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with long time friend, Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Jumpertown Cemetery. Born December 16, 1928 in Tippah County, Ms. Grissom was the oldest child born to the late Roy and Gracie Pannell Mask. She was a member of New Harmony United Methodist Church and was employed in food service with the Lee County School System for many years before retiring. Blessed with a large loving family, Ms. Grissom enjoyed every opportunity she shared with her family and her much adored grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of the outdoors that included gardening, planting and attending community yard sales. Cooking and sewing were favorite pastimes. A kind and beautiful lady on the inside and out, she will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Monday, March 15 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be cherished by three daughters, Linda Taylor (John) of New Albany, Sue Ketchum (Johnny0 of Belton, SC and Becky Hogue of Dumas, one son, Mark Hargett of Dumas, three sisters, Ruth Thweatt of Ecru, Kathleen Cooper of Dumas and Ellen McDowell (Holland) of Falkner, two brothers, Frank Mask (Frances) of Dumas and Billy Mask of Hatchie, eighteen grandchildren, forty-three great grandchildren and thirteen great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William E, Hargett, one son, Ernest Hargett and a brother, Hugh Buck Mask. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
