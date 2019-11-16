Mary Ellen Grissom age 76 died Friday November 15, 2019 at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton after an extended illness. She was a beautician and a past employee of Wal-Mart in the clothing dept for nearly 20 years. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist church.Services will be Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 11 am at Waters Funeral Home with her son-in-law Rev. William "Opie" Hurst officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 58 years Roger Grissom of Baldwyn, 2 daughters, Tammy Hougland & John of Myrtle Beach, SC and Pam Hurst & Opie of Baldwyn, 3 sisters Carolyn Kitchens(Melvin) of Pontotoc, Sherry Johnson(Steve) of Senatobia and Penny Darst of Booneville, 3 Brothers Gary Michael & Phyllis of Tupelo, Jimmy Michael & Melody of Baldwyn and David Michael & Anita of Germantown, 9 Grandchildren, Caitlin Carmen & Nathan, Mary Grace Hurst, Harrison Hurst, Benson Hurst, Jonah Hougland, Gabriel Hurst, Jameson Hurst, Dallas Hurst and Jordan Hougland, 1 Great Grandchild Brandon McMaster.She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh M. & Odessa Farrar Michael and 1 brother Larry Michael 1 brother in law George Darst .Pall Bearers will be her Grandsons, Harrison Hurst, Benson Hurst, Jonah Hougland, Gabriel Hurst, Jameson Hurst, Dallas Hurst and Jordan Hougland.Visitation will be Monday evening from 5-8 pm at Waters Funeral Home.The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of the Meadows for the excellent care the was given to Mary Ellen Grisson.The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Alzheimers AssociationExpressions of sympathy may be sent to the family www.watersfuneralservice@yahoo.com
