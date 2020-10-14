Jerry Wayne Grissom, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born August 30, 1939, in Itawamba County to Hubert "Jack" and Charlie Davis Grissom. He owned and operated W & J Greenhouses for many years and retired from Jesco. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Fulton. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He loved gardening and giving away what he grew to everyone. He loved fishing but enjoyed watching other folks catch more than him. He loved working and would outwork folks thirty years younger than him. He was tough as nails, but had a warm smile and kind heart. He loved laughing and could get tickled with the best of them. He had blue eyes that could look your soul. He thought he could fix everything; and at least some of the time, he usually could. He loved crossword puzzles and could even solve them sometimes. He was a good man, a good friend, and a good father all of the time. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Randy Spencer and Bro. Tommy Winders officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jennie Vee Grissom; three sons, Jerry Wayne Grissom, Jr., of Bradenton, FL, Mark A. Grissom (Angela) of Dorsey, and Bryan Spencer Grissom (Mary Margaret) of Eads, TN; three grandchildren, Eric, Jack, and Ava Grissom; and one great-grandson, Zeke. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert "Jack" Grissom; his mother, Charlie Davis Grissom Lyle; three sisters, Martha Ann Grissom Davis, Sara Grissom Senter, and Judy Grissom McNeece; and one granddaughter, Dana Grissom. Pallbearers will be Graham Thompson, Jason Spigner, Robert Lee, Bill Howell, Bill White, Pat Davis, Richard Davis, and Timmy Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Lehman and Donnie Amerson. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dana Grissom Scholarship Fund, c/o ICC, 602 W. Hill St., Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be shared with the Grissom family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
