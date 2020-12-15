James Timothy Grizzard, 78, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Oak Hill Cemetery, Booneville.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.