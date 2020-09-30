MYRTLE -- Jeff Grose, 63, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, Oct 1, 2020, 2pm at Associated's Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Thursday at 1pm until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).

