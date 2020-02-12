NEW ALBANY, MS -- Katherine Grose, 85, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Union County Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Feb 14th at 2pm at Church of Acts. Visitation will be on 5 to 8pm on Feb 13th and 9 to 2pm on Feb 14th at Church of Acts. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation. (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery.

