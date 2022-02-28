Marvin "Charlie Brown" Grose

Marvin "Charlie Brown" Grose age 57, resident of Etta MS, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto County. Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Grose will be 6pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Mr. Grose was born July 27, 1964, in New Albany MS, to Sharon Grose of Etta and the late Jerry Grose. He received his education from the West Union public school district and was employed in the logging industry with Pulpwood Charlie Logging until his retirement. A Christian, Mr. Grose was a kindhearted and independent man with an outgoing personality. He was an artist who enjoyed making jewelry from the rocks he collected. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and rock and roll music. Visitation will be 4pm until 6pm Tuesday at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care in New Albany. In addition to his mother, survivors include one son Tyler Grose of Pontotoc, one grandson Dayton Grose of Pontotoc, three sisters Karen Foreman, Windy "Baby Sister" Gullick (James) both of Etta, Connie Foreman (Steve) of Thaxton, one half-sister Christy Grose (Daniel) of Illinois and a host nieces and nephews. He was also proceeded in death by his grandparents, one nephew Bobby Gene Foreman and one cousin, Dalton Bullard. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Grose Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com

