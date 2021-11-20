A beautiful life of 97 years has ended. Aney Bob Tidwell Gross, 97, resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully Friday, November 19, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Funeral Services celebrating the well lived life of Mrs. Gross will be at 11 AM Monday, November, 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Minister Donald Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery. Mrs. Gross was born June 26, 1924 in the Gravestown Community, the last surviving child of the late John Robert and Emma Sue Fuller Tidwell. She received her education in the Shady Grove School System of Tippah County and was employed in the food service industry throughout her life. A member of Beech Hill Church of Christ, Mrs. Gross was a devoted homemaker and known as an exceptional cook for her family, friends and community. She enjoyed visiting and making plans with her friends, taking trips to the Casinos, tending to her flowers and dressing up at Halloween to Trick or Treat. Mrs. Gross lived an extraordinary life surrounded by many who loved and cherished her. Her beloved family and friends take comfort in knowing they will meet again. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM Monday, November 22 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Sharon Ketchum, three sons, Bobby Gross, Randy Gross (Faye) and Stoney Gross, all of Ashland, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Milton L. Gross, two sisters, two brothers and a great granddaughter. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gross family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
