WATERFORD -- Geraldine Gross, 81, passed away Monday, September 09, 2019, at her residence in Dry Creek Community. Services will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 4:00 PM at Faith Assembly of God in Myrtle, MS. Visitation will be on no visitation Burial will follow at Faith Assembly of God Church Cemetery.

