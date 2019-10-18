DUMAS, MS -- William M. "Buddy" Gross, Sr., 91, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville, MS. Services will be on Sunday October 20, 2019 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday October 19, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home of Ripley Mississippi . Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

