Stoney Dale Gross, 58, passed away peacefully Thursday November 25, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Services honoring the life of Mr. Gross will be 11 am Wednesday December 1, 2021 in the heritage chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery. Mr. Gross was born October 19, 1963 in Ripley to the late Milton L. and Aney Bob Tidwell Gross. He received his education in the Ashland Public School System and was employed as a roofer for commercial buildings throughout North Mississippi. Fishing, deer hunting, racing in local drag races, and any opportunity to "Ride Around" were favorite pass times. Mr. Gross will be remembered for his enjoyable personality, simple nature, and his humble way of life. Visitation will be 9 am until 11 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will be shared by his two daughters, Melanie Luke(Dustin) of Falkner and Stephanie Gross(Steven Scroggins) of Ashland, one son, Steven Gross of Ashland, one sister, Sharon Ketchum of Ashland, two brothers, Bobby Gross and Randy Gross(Faye) both of Ashland, his wife, Kerry Bullard, and four grandchildren, Sean Gross, Taylor Luke, Dawson Luke, and Kayaden Scroggins. He was preceded in death by a precious granddaughter, Harleigh Scroggins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gross family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
