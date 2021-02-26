Samantha Joyce Grostick, 27, resident of Ripley and former resident of Michigan, departed this life Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her residence. The family has requested a private service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Samantha was born May 17, 1993 in Holland, Michigan, the daughter of Kimberly Turic Kleeth (Tom) of Wyoming, Michigan. She was a graduate of the Michigan Public School System and was currently employed with Elite Elastomers Corporation in Ripley. A homemaker who was devoted to her family, Samantha moved to Tippah County seven years ago. She will be remembered for her love of the outdoors and preparing food for family and friends. In addition to her parents, those left to share memories include her children, Hayden Grace Armstrong , Kennedy Lee James Armstrong and Elliott Kimber Jack Armstrong, all of Ripley, her fiance, Eric Armstrong of Ripley, many brothers, sisters and cousins and a special friend, John "Cooter" Wacaser of Ripley. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
