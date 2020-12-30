Emma Ray Grove, 88, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born August 14, 1932, to Sid and Pauline Stevens. She was a LPN for several years. She was a member of Smith's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, and the VFW Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed talking on the telephone, playing cards and dominoes, flowers and her dog, Bailey. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Blakely officiating. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Marlin (Angela) Cox and Danny (Kim) Cox; one sister, Venus Johnson; four grandchildren, Aleshia (Landon) Magee, Ashley (Ryan) Volking, Ali (Aaron) Kennedy and Adam (Emily) Allred; and four great-grandchildren, Mary Alice Magee, Briggs Kennedy, Beckum Kennedy and Jaxon Shelton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Grove; her parents; four brothers, Cleovis Stevens, Dewey Stevens, Oscar Stevens and Clarence Stevens; and five sisters, Tiny Johnson, Quay Reynolds, Ina Shook, Vivian Flannigan and Gladys Edwards. Pallbearers are Keith Stevens, Kendall Stevens, Kevin Stevens, Bob Mattox, Erick Watson, and Adam Allred. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
