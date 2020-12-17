Camaron Groves

Camaron Ray Groves, 31, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born July 31, 1989 in Clearwater, Florida. After his high school graduation from Cedar Grove Christian School, Camaron proudly served seven years in the United States Air Force. The light of his life was his family and friends. He leaves behind his wife, Katlyn Grove; his three loving children, Eva Groves, Thackery Meyer, and Roslynn Meyer; his brother, Troy Anglin; two best friends, Lisa Brazeal and Taylor Brown; and his service dog, B. He was preceded in death by his grandmother who raised him, Desi Mae Hester. A service honoring Camaron's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Danny Robbins officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com

