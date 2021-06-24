Cassandra Crump Groves, 57, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her resident in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturdays, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 at Red Oak Church Cemetery, Tupelo . Visitation will be on 6:30 / 8:30 on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary . Burial will follow at Church Cemetery .

