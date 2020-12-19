Ethan Matthew "Matt" Groves, age 30, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch after a sudden illness. Matt was born August 18, 1990 in Amory, the son of Toby Groves and Susan Dobbs Eick. He grew up in Nettleton where he graduated from Nettleton High School. He then went to the University of Mississippi where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in criminal justice. Matt served eleven years with the Mississippi Army National Guard with a tour in Afghanistan. Following his military service, he began his teaching career at Coldwater High School where he also served as the assistant football coach. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking and working outside and building things. Matt leaves behind his wife of four years, Kaylie Elizabeth (Hight) Groves of Coldwater; a daughter who is to be born in June, Sophia Grace; his father, Toby Groves (Shera) of Nettleton; his mother, Susan Eick (David) of Cape Coral, Florida; his sisters, Stephanie McEwen (Aaron) of Dallas, Oregon and Mary Kathryn Stults (Jody Brock) of Saltillo; his brothers, Ben Groves (Kira) of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Mike Beers (Rose) of Columbia, South Carolina; father-in-law, Kenny Hight (Valerie) of Germantown; mother-in-law, Gwen Hight of Olive Branch; his grandparents, Helen and Bobby Lamb of Nettleton, Mildred Dobbs of Mantachie, Don and Joyce Hight of Tupelo, and Gerald and Glenda Davis of Olive Branch; brothers-in-law, Duane Hight (Kaylee) of Hernando and Eric Hight of Olive Branch; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George Groves and Horace Dobbs; his great-grandparents, John and Myrtle Holt; and uncles, Chris Groves and Jimmy Wren. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Matt's life will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Jack Inmon officiating. Coach Corey Chapman will deliver a eulogy. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Blake Fowler, Gabriel Clark, T.C. Groves, Eric Hight, Scott Cooper, and Allen Cooper. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
