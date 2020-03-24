Willie Jewell Groves, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born March 22, 1929, to Roy and Lottie Weeks. She graduated from Pisgah High School and attended North East Junior College. She worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C. until her children were born and then became a stay at home mom. She was a Baptist and attended Tuscumbia Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, volunteering at Baptist Memorial Hospital and listening to the Inspirations Quartet. A Private Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Danny Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Memorial Gardens. She is survived by two daughters, Laura (Mark) Ryan and Susan (Randle) Johnson; two sisters, Helon Winfield and JoAnne (Gwendol) Wren; four grandchildren, Audrey (Russ) Bullard, Madison Ryan, Cody Johnson and Luke Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Jake Bullard and Evie Bullard. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Groves; her parents; and one sister, Doris Reel. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.