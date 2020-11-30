Graveside service for Marvin Dennis Grubbs 73, are set for 2:00 pm Tuesday at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Blue Springs, MS. Dennis died November 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 18, 1947 in Union Co. MS. To the late Marvin and Ethylene Grubbs. He was of the Baptist faith and a retired carpenter. He enjoyed watching westerns. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elbert Grubbs and Jasper Grubbs; step-sons, Allan Anderson and Justin Anderson. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Reeves, Kimberly Plitt; brothers, Thomas R. Grubbs (Kayron), Truitt Grubbs; sisters, Jean Mitchell, Sarah Tutor (Keith), Brenda Duncan, Linda Pennington (Dexter), Glenda Wilson, Trenda Baggett (Bubba); five grandchildren, four grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Grubbs family. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
