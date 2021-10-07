Helen Grace Grubbs, 95, died Wednesday, October 6, at Country Cottage Assisted Living in Corinth. She was born May 27, 1926, in Union County to Billy Pannell and Ellen Tarpley Pannell. She was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany. She was a retired seamstress. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Center Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 1 daughter: Ellen Henderson (Roger) of Corinth; 3 sons: Michael Grubbs of Corinth, Gary Grubbs (Doris) of Burnsville, and Rick Grubbs of Lehigh Acres, FL.; 7 grandchildren: Danny Grubbs, Matthew Grubbs, David Grubbs, Nickole Tigrett, Jennie Barnes, Shea Grubbs, and Katlyn Grubbs; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Franklin Grubbs; and 1 son: Dwayne Grubbs. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
