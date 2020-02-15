Myrtle Grubbs, 94, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 31, 1926 to the late Woody and Cora Owen in Aberdeen. She retired from JC Penny after 35 years of service. She was a Methodist by faith but enjoyed attending Fulton Church of Christ with her grandson Billy. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday February 17, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. John Foster, and Bro. Matt Thigpen officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home had been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son; Bill (Mitzi) Grubbs of Fulton, grandsons; Billy (Carrie) Grubbs and Chad (Penny) Grubbs, both of Fulton, great grandchildren; T.C. Grubbs, Neely (Jordan) Barber, Ryder Grubbs, Sophie Grubbs, and Molly Grubbs, all of Fulton, and a great great grandson; Trip Grubbs of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry W. Grubbs, her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Pallbearers will be Billy Grubbs, Chad Grubbs, T.C. Grubbs, Ryder Grubbs, Jordan Barber, Cliff Hancock, and Carson Hancock. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
