Renelda Patterson Hopkins Grubbs, 80, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Dennis, MS and worked in garment manufacturing. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 21, 5 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS with Bro. Mark Daily officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by four children - Janet Grubbs, Angela Petree (Bill), Wendell Grubbs and Tony Grubbs; three grandchildren - Haley Humphres (Jonathan), Alyssa Grubbs and Mauri Jo Grubbs; two great-grandchildren - Justin and Blaklei; three sisters - Myra Dean (Troy), Lena Bennett (Bryson) and Shelia Potts (Phil); one brother - Royce Hopkins (Sandra) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Lester and Daisy Hopkins. Pallbearers will be Ricky Hopkins, Justin Martin, Tommy Dean, Jonathan Humphres and Justin Humphres. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 4-5 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.