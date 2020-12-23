Phyllis Merilee Grull, 96, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Greenhouses at Traceway Retirement Community. She was born in Iowa, March 30, 1924 to Forrest and Effie Mae Albright Atkin. In 1943, during World War II, she married J. Arthur Grull. She was an exceptionally talented musician and artist which were recognized by the community in 2017 when the newspaper published an article about her. She volunteered for the Red Cross as well as a hospital in Pensacola, Florida where she was lovingly referred to as an "adopted grandmother" to many infants and coworkers. Phyllis was always encouraging, easy to love and was absolutely a ray of sunshine everywhere she went. She did not miss an opportunity to remind those with whom she crossed paths, of the love of Jesus. She was Presbyterian by faith and played the piano at several churches around Lakewood, Colorado. Survivors include her son, David Allan Grull and his wife, Mai, of Oceanside, California; daughter, Cherie Melinda Embree of Tupelo; daughter-in-law, Cheri Grull of Colorado; five grandchildren, Sandy Grimm and her husband, Ray, of Tupelo, Andrew Grull and his wife, Rita, of Greenville, Illinois, Nicholas Grull and his wife, Michelle, of Bailey, Colorado, Laura Cahill and her husband, Shane, of Parker, Colorado and Amy and Kelly Wagner-Grull also of Parker; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, J. Arthur Grull; son, Paul Arthur Grull; her parents; and two brothers, Bruce Atkin and Keith Atkin. Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
