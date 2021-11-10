Eldon Ray Guess, aka "Bub" or "Gravedigger", 65, passed away on October 25, 2021 due to a battle with cancer. He was born in Osceola, AK on June 9, 1956 to parents Donas and Loraine Guess. He was a former master electrician and he attended Nettleton High School. "Bub" enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and pool. There will be a special visitation for family and friends at South Nettleton Baptist Church 209 Metts RD, Nettleton, MS on Saturday November 13, 2021 from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. At this time the family will hold a meet and greet to share stories of "Bub." He is survived by two sons, Terry Joe Guess (April), Steven "Greasy" Guess (Amanda), two daughters Tracey Wages (Shawn), Kayla Brown, three brothers, Jerry Guess (Bonnie), Larry Guess (Sara), Kenny Guess (Patricia), four sisters, Hazel Turnage (Bob), Donna Davis (Stan), Brenda Perry (Mark), Dianne Tackett, ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, special friends, Dub Keith, Lonnie and Cindy Austin, Mike and Laurie McFadden, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sister, Gwen Faye Keith, daughter, Vanessa Dockery, son-in-law, Brian Dockery, and brother James Guess. Tisdale-Lann Memorail Funeral Home of Nettleton will be assisting the family.
