Dr. Bobby Earl Guest, Sr., 81, resident of Ashland, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Dr. Guest was born September 14, 1939 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Bill and Erline Parish Guest. At an early age, he moved with his family to Vardaman, MS. After graduation, Dr. Guest proudly served his country in the United States Navy and the National Guard. Dr. Guest continued his education at Memphis State University, received his Doctorate of Philosophy in Physics from the California Institute of Technology and became one of the early members of the Mensa Honor Society. He returned to Tennessee and settled in Knoxville where he was accepted to the University of Tennessee Medical School. Realizing that his passion was in physics, Dr. Guest declined medical school and was employed as an independent physicist for most of his life. After an early retirement, Dr. Guest moved to Benton County in 1982 and continued to enjoy books, learning and promoting his belief of the fundamental creed that described his life, "Do unto others....." Memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 45 years, April Metcalf Guest, one son, Bobby Earl Guest, Jr (Peggy), one sister, Billie Jean Easterwood of Olive Branch, one grandchild and four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Soraya Guest. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Dr. Guest and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Guest family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
