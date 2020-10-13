WEST POINT, MS -- Shaquita Guido Franks, 32, passed away Tuesday, October 06, 2020, at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory, MS. Services will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Cemetery, Prairie, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Sykes Cemetery. Burial will follow at Sykes Cemetery.

