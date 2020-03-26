56, passed away on Sat., March 21, 2020 at his residence in Houston. Thomas Curtis Guido was born to Viola Guido and the late Willie Guido on Feb. 22, 1964 in Chickasaw Co. He was a 1982 graduate of Houston schools and also the first black supervisor for District 1 of Chickasaw County. Mr. Guido was a very active member of Pleasant Grove MBC. He was also for justice in his community. Mr. Thomas Curtis Guido is survived by his mother; Viola Walker-Guido of Houston. One daughter; Denisha Guido of Okolona. Two sons; Thomas Guido, Jr. of Okolona and Kevis Guido of Okolona. One sister; Nickie Walker of Houston. One brother; Terry (Lisa) of Houston. There are also 4 grandchildren. The visitation will be one hour prior to service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sat., March 28, 2020 at the Williams Memorial Chapel with a walk-in/walk-out mandatory policy implemented. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Grove MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.