35, passed away by an accidental shooting in Verona. Thomas Tre'Anothony Guido was born to Mary Abbott and the late Thomas Guido on Dec. 30, 1985 in Lee Co. Thomas "Tre" Guido is survived by his mother, Mary Powe, Abbott (Leonard) of Okolona. Grandparents; Blenzine Powe of Okolona and Viola Guido of Houston. One son; Caleb Guido of Okolona. One sister; Denisha Guido of Okolona. One brother; Kevis Guido of Okolona. The visitation will be Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Fri., Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Red Bud Cemetery with Rev. Arnell Coleman officiating. Face masks are required and mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.