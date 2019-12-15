Connie Mae Guin, 96, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 7, 1923, to Louis and Myrtle Swindle. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church. She helped design the church building, worked to help unify the church, and served in several capacities in the church, and was the oldest member. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, flowers, being around children, cruises and traveling, especially the annual trip to Florida. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. She is survived by two sons, Ronny (Diane) Guin and Rickey (Annice) Guin; three daughters, Carolyn (Louis) Watson, Bobbie (James) Worley and Shirley (Robert) Brooks; two sisters, Syble (Layne) Dees and Eunice (Jerry) Kelly; 10 grandchildren, Mitchell (Karen) Watson, Debbie (Shane) Gray, Jim (Pam) Worley, Susan (Ricky) Winders, Cindy (DC) Cartwright, Missy (Trint) Baggett, Candi (Ray) Hall, Jodie (Jamie) Brooks, Rocky (Brandi) Brooks and Stephanie (JD) Owens; 21 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and her caregiver, Morgan Sandersen. She was preceded in death by her husband J.P. Guin; her parents; her step-father, Monroe Calvery; three sisters, Louise Calvery, Noami Newby and Charlene Frederick; one brother, Buddy Calvery, son-in-law, Thomas Parham; and one grandson, Jamie Guin. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
