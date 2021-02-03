Elva Jean Merritt Guin, 69, resident of Blue Springs, passed away peacefully Friday January 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following a brief illness. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Mount Willing Cemetery near Guin, AL. Ms. Guin was born February 1, 1951 in New Albany to the late Lamont Merritt and Jeanie Barkley. She was a graduate of W. P. Daniel High School and a homemaker throughout her life. A kind hearted woman with good christian values, she had a love for singing and was passionate about her family especially her much adored grandchildren. Ms. Guin knew that family is where life begins and love never ends. Those left to cherish her memories include two sons, David White(Nicole) of Pelham, AL and Daniel White(Amber) of Fletcher, OK, five sisters, Sue Chunn, Sandra Dye, Debbi Roaten, Sherri Williams, all of New Albany, and Joyce Thomas of Wedowee, AL, one brother, Danny Merritt of Ecru, and three grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband Carmen Guin. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Guin Family at newalbanyfuneralandcremationcare.com
