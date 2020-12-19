O'Neal Guin , 83, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born on August 21, 1937 to parents Joseph Relmer Guin and Myrtle (Wilemon) Guin in Lee County. He lived most of his life in Lee and Monroe Counties. He retired from the United States Air Force. He was a Baptist. He also enjoyed going camping. Funeral services will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Rev. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Martha Fay (Flurry) Guin of Hatley; one daughter, Kathy Bynum (Boyd Boland ) of Nettleton; two sons, Mike Guin (Sherry) of Nettleton; Randy Guin (Jen) of Texas; 8 grandchildren, Toni, Carrie, Robin, Michelle, Michael, Brian, Hayden, and Katherine; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Vernon of Macon, MS; two brothers, Kenneth Guin of Nettleton, and Jack Guin of Kennewick, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 daughters, Phyllis Kay Homan and Brenda Gayle Guin ; son-in-law Marty Bynum; one brother, Pete Guin; one sister, Judy Angle. Visitation will be 12:30- 2:00 p.m. on Monday before service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
