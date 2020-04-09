Stephanie S. Gullap also known as Denise was born August 11, 1961 to William Spight and Lilia Spight. She left her earthly home on April 6, 2020. She attended Ripley High School before attending college at Northeast MS Community College and Mississippi University for Women. She later attended Delgado Community College in New Orleans, LA and after several years attended Northwest MS Community College. Denise was a dedicated soldier for Christ. She was an active member of St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church where she served on many committees. She was also a dedicated member of the Ripley Baptist Association. Denise had such joy for life and leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 28 years, Rev. William Gullap, three children; Ashley (Michael) Barker, Melanie McCoy, and William Gullap Jr. Three grandchildren; Bryant McCoy, Alani McCoy and Christina Barker. Two brothers; David (Felicia) Spight and Sydney ( Sonya) Adams, one sister Cynthia Allen and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.