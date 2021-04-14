Frances Hall Cook Gullett, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1 pm at Beech Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11-1 at the church. Burial will follow at Martin Cemetery in New Albany. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

