James Vincent Gullett, 36, resident of Ripley, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. A private family service remembering the life of Vincent will be at 10:30 Monday, June 1 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with visitation thirty minutes before services. Vincent was born March 15, 1984 in New Albany, MS, the son of Candace Milam Drew of Ripley and the late William Vincent Gullett. He was employed as a chef for restaurants in the North Mississippi and West Tennessee areas and assisted with setting the lighting for local concerts. A Christian and avid Ole Miss Sports fan, Vincent enjoyed attending concerts and listening to music. He will be remembered to those that loved him most as someone who enjoyed life and celebrated it. Let us celebrate too because we were lucky enough to have him in our lives. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include a brother, James Charleston Drew, IV (Jesse) of Byhalia, a host of cousins and many friends. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gullett family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
